Meaux: a mother and four children discovered dead, the father arrested

The lifeless bodies of an adult and four children were discovered in an apartment in Meaux (Seine-et-Marne) on Christmas Day.

A real drama on Christmas Day. This Monday, December 25, in the evening, a woman and four children were discovered dead in an apartment in Meaux (Seine-et-Marne). According to the first information given by the prosecutor, the children were aged 9 months, 4, 7 and 10 years old. The mother was 35 years old.

The alert was given by a neighbor of the mother, as explained by BFM TV. Although they were supposed to celebrate New Year's Eve together on December 24, she did not come to the meal and did not give any news. The next day - Monday - the neighbor went to the victim's house and allegedly discovered traces of blood in the hallway. She then contacted the police, who found the bodies lifeless.

An investigation into “premeditated intentional homicide” was opened by the prosecution. Immediately, suspicion turned to the father of the family because “the apartment showed no signs of break-in and the father of the family was absent,” it was specified in a press release. Wanted since the discovery of the bodies, the 33-year-old man was found and arrested at his father's home in Sevran (Seine-Saint-Denis).

During a press conference, the public prosecutor of Meaux indicated that the father had been followed since 2017 for depressive and psychotic disorders and that he would have been interned the same year, when he would have done, at the time, a suicide attempt. Although his criminal record is clean, the individual injured his wife with a knife in 2019, without her filing a complaint. In addition, prescriptions “prescribing tranquilizers” were discovered at the home.

Injured during his flight, the man was placed in police custody in a hospital in Seine-Saint-Denis. He has not yet been interviewed by investigators. He faces life imprisonment.