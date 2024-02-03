Mbappé at Real Madrid: new revelations on a possible departure of the Parisian

Kylian Mbappé would have chosen to leave PSG to join Real Madrid according to Le Parisien. If nothing is signed yet, the player could officially announce his decision next week.

Nothing has been signed yet, but the choice of Kylian Mbappé is becoming clearer. Two years after an unexpected change of mind and a new extension at PSG, it could be that the club's star takes off for Real Madrid. According to the revelations of Le Parisien, Saturday February 3, there are many at Paris-Saint-Germain and in the world of French football thought that the football star had decided to join the Spanish club at the end of his contract next June. But despite “signs” which leave no room for doubt according to Le Parisien, the decision of the prodigy from Bondy has still not been officially announced. Kylian Mbappé waits for the right moment as PSG hosts Real Madrid on Wednesday February 14 to try to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League before a return match on March 5. Behind the scenes, however, negotiations are going well between the two clubs who are not yet aware, either, of the decision that the Parisian striker will take. The discussions should lead to what would be the biggest contract in the Spanish locker room.

Furthermore, the daily also revealed that PSG has made a contract extension offer, including an increase, to convince the captain of the Blues to continue with them. If Kylian Mbappé were to leave, it would be a real blow for the Parisian club which signed the young man, barely an adult, in 2017, a month after the arrival of Brazilian star Neymar was quickly erased by the prowess of the young Frenchman. If Kylian Mbappé decides to join Real Madrid, he will be ready to cut his salary in half and would give up on bonuses estimated at 100 million euros, adds the American site, ESPN.