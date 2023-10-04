Mathys Tel soon to be called by Didier Deschamps? Why is it not yet relevant?

Mathys Tel is a French striker playing for Bayern Munich, with whom he panics the counters. To the point of soon being selected for Blue?

It’s difficult to make your way in the highly competitive world of football at 16 years old. This is the age Mathys Tel was when he arrived in Rennes. At just 16 years and 110 days old, he became the youngest player to play for Rennes when he made his professional debut against Nantes on August 15, 2021 in Ligue 1 (5–1 victory). The novice only had a few minutes with the Bretons, less than 100 minutes. Lightning passages which still caught the eye of Bayern Munich.

Germany is fond of young French talents and they are taking advantage of it. Frank Ribéry, Marcus Thuram, Christopher Nkunku and Ousmane Dembélé. Mathys Tel is the new tricolor darling on which Bayern Munich has bet, paying no less than 28.5 million euros for Rennes to let him go. The successive coaches of Bayern Munich did not wait for his majority to trust him and give him a chance. Often used as a joker at the end of the match, Tel played no less than 22 matches for his first season across the Rhine (2022-2023), scoring five goals. This season (2023-24), he is given even more responsibility by Thomas Tuchel, who systematically brings him in during the match. With success since Mathys Tel already has three goals, including a decisive one which gave Bayern victory in Copenhagen in the Champions League (1-2).

His precocity allowed him to have a complete career in France's youth teams. U-17, U-18, U-19, Mathys Tel has a total of 31 caps for 18 goals. A satisfactory record which could, if he continues at this pace in club and youth selection, offer him an accelerated rise. The coach of the French team, Didier Deschamps, is necessarily thinking of the young Guadeloupean striker for the future of the French attack. But at present, he has not yet established himself as a starter with Bayern and other more experienced attackers hold the rope in the selection, such as Randal Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram or the eternal Olivier Giroud. Patience is therefore required before seeing Mathys Tel in the France A team jersey. But another step could be taken very quickly by the young Munich native.

Mathys Tel should quickly make his debut with the France Espoirs team. While he was not selected in the September 2023 list, the new Bleuets coach Thierry Henry explained his choice: “I discussed with him, he had an explanation and he explained it very well. understood. I continue to follow him, because he is shaking up the hierarchy at a club like Bayern Munich. But you have to be patient, he's a good kid, he gives me problems and it's going to be complicated not to Don't call him if he continues." Asked about the question, Mathys Tel delivered a lucid explanation to Téléfoot: "If I am not called to the Espoirs, it is because something is missing. On the aspect of the scorer, the game with his back to the goal , with Thierry Henry we observed these aspects that I had to work on to be able to be there.” There is no doubt that the new successful performances of the Bayern striker will quickly open the doors of the Espoirs for him. From the next gathering?