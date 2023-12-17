Maths teacher threatened with death in Yvelines: what we know about the student in police custody

A mathematics teacher filed a complaint after receiving death threats on Instagram this Saturday, December 16.

This Saturday, a high school student attending the Blanche de Castille private high school in the commune of Chesnay-Rocquencourt in Yvelines, published death threats against his mathematics teacher on Instagram, as reported by BFMTV on Sunday December 17. According to information relayed by the media, the message posted on Instagram was written in English and a photo of the teacher also appears there. The student wrote there: "He's a fucking nerd that no one likes."

Still according to information obtained by BFMTV, the student in question was born in December 2006 and was arrested at his home this Sunday, December 17 in the afternoon before being placed in police custody. A police source communicated that the young man has no criminal record. An investigation was opened by the Versailles public prosecutor's office.

According to information based on a police source, the teacher was informed of the facts by the police and recognized the name of the author of the threats, it was one of his students. The teacher nevertheless clarified that the student had “isolated behavior” and was often absent from class. He also added that there had never been any conflict with his student. The professor filed a complaint this Sunday, December 17 at the Versailles police station in the morning, as indicated by Le Figaro.