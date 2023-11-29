Masters Next Gen: Son confirms, Van Assche stalls! Program and results

The Next Gen Masters, in an ever more innovative format, takes place this week with two French people in the running, who are among the favorites.

Bringing together the eight best players under the age of 22, the tournament has in the past crowned some of the best tennis players of the moment: Stefanos Tsitsipas (2018), Jannik Sinner (2019), Carlos Alcaraz (2021). This year, the two main contenders are French, while the Next Gen Masters takes place for the first time in Saudi Arabia this week.

Arthur Fils has got off to a good start in a tournament which he enters as a big favourite, since he is the only participant ranked in the top 50 in the world. After a first victory against Luca Nardi in five sets on Monday, he easily beat Flavio Cobolli yesterday (4-1, 4-2, 4-2). He must finish the job against Dominic Stricker today at the start of the afternoon, to validate his qualification for the semi-finals. In the other group, Luca Van Assche, the other Frenchman in the running and seeded number 2, was beaten yesterday by Hamad Mededovic (4-2, 2-4, 4-3, 4-1). However, he had succeeded in his entry by overcoming Abedallah Shelbayh on Monday. Luca Van Assche will play his qualification at the start of the evening against the American Alex Michelsen, who has no victory.

Sets of four games, no warm-up before matches, eight seconds between each serve, no equality in games... Many innovations are being tested again this season. Many of these experiments aim to limit downtime and shorten matches, but some of them are unpopular with the players themselves.

Like most players, Arthur Fils is not a fan at all of the lack of warm-up on court: “I spent a few minutes with my coaches, but the time came to come to the center from court no. 1, with extra air conditioning... You don't arrive as hot as usual." Generally speaking, the young Frenchman is far from convinced by the set of rules tested by the ATP: "It's the first time I've played in this format, the dynamics can change so quickly. These rules are really weird . I don't think we'll ever see them on the ATP circuit."

To the point of not really taking the tournament seriously: "It's a pretty prestigious tournament to win, but I don't focus 100% on it like if it was the normal circuit or a Grand Slam." To make matters worse for the very mixed results of this start of the tournament, the stands are empty or almost empty, and the screens supposed to allow coaches to access videos and statistical data in real time were broken at the start of the week.