Masters 1000 Paris-Bercy 2023: Tsitsipas qualified, Djokovic faces the title holder! Quarter results and schedule

Tsitsipas and Dimitrov advanced to the semi-finals. Novak Djokovic meets Holger Rune this evening, who beat him in the final last year. Presentation of the day's posters.

Stefanos Tsitsipas delivered a successful performance against Karen Khachanov (6-3, 6-4) to open the way to the semi-finals, and why not even better. He initially dominated the first round head and shoulders, against an opponent who was well-matched. The second set, even tighter, delivered the same verdict: despite all the efforts of the Russian, who broke to come back to 4-4 after being behind, the world number 7 made the difference at the end of the set. He will face Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-final.

This afternoon, in the first quarter-final, Grigor Dimitrov beat Hubert Hurkarcz to earn a place in the last four (6-1, 4-6, 6-4). After a first round completed in less than 30 minutes, the Pole woke up to equalize by winning the second set. Finally, Dimitrov regained the upper hand and confirmed his return to form by eliminating the 11th player in the world.

After his impressive start in the previous round, Novak Djokovic was jostled and even worried by the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, in the round of 16 on Thursday evening. The world number 1 finally escaped the trap to win after 2h30 of play and three tight sets (4-6, 7-6, 6-4). Although he started the match perfectly, the Serb then made more mistakes and suffered the aggressiveness of his opponent in the first set. He lost five games in a row in this first set, which he lost 6-4 after leading 4-1.

Both players then held their serve in the second set, but Novak Djokovic showed his mental strength by flying through the tie-break when he no longer had any room for error. Despite the difficulty and without being absolutely dominant, the world number 1 ultimately proved more consistent than his opponent in a tense end to the match, to qualify for the quarter-final. He will meet the defending champion, Holger Rune, who beat him in the final last year and who did not hang around on the court against Daniel Altmaier later in the evening (6-3, 6-3) .

As a reminder, there have been no more French representatives since the second round. The French record was poor in this Masters at home: no player left qualifying out of 7 representatives, then 7 eliminated out of 8 players competing in the first round. The last survivor, Ugo Humbert, came out in the second round after a fight of almost four hours against Alexander Zverev (6-4, 6-7, 7-6). A disillusionment, undoubtedly, while some arrived in good shape at the end of the season: Adrian Mannarino, Gaël Monfils, Arthur Fils... See you next season.

Tickets are available for sale on the official Rolex Paris Masters website. Most tickets are already sold, but a ticket resale service has also opened on the official website of the Rolex Paris Masters.

The Rolex Paris Masters 2023 is broadcast on the Eurosport group's channels, accessible in particular via the Canal Sport subscription. The semi-finals and finals will be broadcast unencrypted on the C8 channel. From next year until 2026, France TV will broadcast unencrypted part of the matches from the Paris-Bercy Masters and also the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The next edition of the Rolex Paris Masters will take place from October 28 to November 5, 2023 at the Accor Arena in Bercy.

The first two days of the tournament are devoted to qualifications while the first round of the main draw begins in the morning of the third day. The Rolex Paris Master program: