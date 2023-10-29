Masters 1000 Paris-Bercy 2023: today’s program!

Let's go for the Paris-Bercy Masters with the first posters for the main draw this Monday, October 30.

Tennis week in Paris with the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000. The big names in world tennis met in the French capital with Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and the French Gaël Monfils and Arthur Fils. Several French players will be on the courts today, notably Adrian Mannarino who will have a tricky first round against the Dutchman Van De Zandschulp. In the shadow of Arthur Fils, Luca Van Assche will have to get rid of the tough Serbian Djere.

At the end of the draw, we can already look forward to the potential quarter-finals. The Alcaraz part is tricky. Back after his injury, the Spaniard could find Cameron Norrie for his entry into the running if he eliminates the Frenchman Alexandre Müller. Then, the world number 2 could rub shoulders with Alexander Zverev or Stéfanos Tsitsipas. Casper Ruud and Daniil Medvedev. For Novak Djokovic, he could find Ben Shelton in the 2nd round. Then, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, defending champion who beat him in the final last year, Andrey Rublev and especially Jannik Sinner can stand against the Serbian.

Tickets are available for sale on the official Rolex Paris Masters website. Most tickets are already sold, but a ticket resale service has also opened on the official website of the Rolex Paris Masters.

The Rolex Paris Masters 2023 will be broadcast unencrypted on the Eurosport group's channels, accessible in particular via the Canal Sport subscription. The semi-finals and finals will be broadcast unencrypted on the C8 channel. From next year until 2026, France TV will broadcast unencrypted part of the matches from the Paris-Bercy Masters and also the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The next edition of the Rolex Paris Masters takes place from October 28 to November 5, 2023 at the Accor Arena in Bercy.

The first two days of the tournament are devoted to qualifications while the first round of the main draw begins in the morning of the third day. The Rolex Paris Master program: