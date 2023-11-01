Masters 1000 Paris-Bercy 2023: Humbert defeated, Djokovic impressive! The program for the round of 16

After the defeat of Ugo Humbert, after a titanic match, all the French players were eliminated. Novak Djokovic impressed for his entry into the running.

Ugo Humbert delivered a major match on Wednesday, pushing world number 9, Alexander Zverev, to his limits. But, at the end of the night, the Frenchman ended up giving in, to the great dismay of the always effervescent Parisian public (6-4, 6-7, 7-6). The French number 1 overturned the second set to offer himself a decisive third set, in which he broke and led 4-2 before being caught, then beaten on the wire in the tie-break.

After the match, the disappointment of the result was mixed with the satisfaction of being on an equal footing with one of the best in the world: “It really came down to nothing, I have nothing to regret, it was a fabulous match, I had a crazy time. Honestly, it's one of the best atmospheres I've experienced. And so, it was fantastic. What makes me saddest is not being able to give the victory to all those who supported me. They pushed me to the end and that's the regret I have", commented Ugo Humbert at a press conference.

The fact remains that this defeat closes a starving French record: no player left qualifying out of 7 representatives, then 7 eliminated out of 8 players competing in the first round. The last survivor, Ugo Humbert, therefore does not go beyond this second round. A disillusionment, undoubtedly, while some arrived in good shape at the end of the season: Adrian Mannarino, Gaël Monfils, Arthur Fils... See you next season.

After the surprise elimination of Carlos Alcaraz against the qualifier Romas Safiullin (6-3, 6-4), Novak Djokovic did not hesitate for his return to competition almost two months after his triumph at the US Open. Once again crowned with the status of world number 1, he easily dismissed the Argentinian Tomas Etcheverry (6-3, 6-2), and will meet Tallon Griekspoor this Thursday in the round of 16. He is the only survivor of the ATP podium, since Daniil Medvedev, third player in the world behind Carlos Alcaraz, also took the door for his entry into the running. Facing a Grigor Dimitrov of great evenings, the Russian lost after a fight of almost three hours (6-3, 6-7, 7-6).

At the same time, the defending champion Holger Rune held his place against Dominic Thiem (6-4, 6-2), and he will face Daniel Altmaier in the round of 16, who defeated Arthur Fils in the first round. The 4th in the world, Jannik Sinner, had to fight a little harder to eliminate the American Mackenzie McDonald (6-7, 7-5, 6-1): he will meet the Australian Alex De Minaur this Thursday. Stefanos Tsitsipas also had a solid match against Félix Auger-Aliassime (6-3, 7-6). Today he will face Alexander Zverev in a remake of the epic semi-final of Roland-Garros 2021. The two players have already met four times since, each time in the semi-final of Masters 1000, for two victories each.

Tickets are available for sale on the official Rolex Paris Masters website. Most tickets are already sold, but a ticket resale service has also opened on the official website of the Rolex Paris Masters.

The Rolex Paris Masters 2023 is broadcast on the Eurosport group's channels, accessible in particular via the Canal Sport subscription. The semi-finals and finals will be broadcast unencrypted on the C8 channel. From next year until 2026, France TV will broadcast unencrypted part of the matches from the Paris-Bercy Masters and also the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The next edition of the Rolex Paris Masters will take place from October 28 to November 5, 2023 at the Accor Arena in Bercy.

The first two days of the tournament are devoted to qualifications while the first round of the main draw begins in the morning of the third day. The Rolex Paris Master program: