Masters 1000 of Paris-Bercy 2023: fifteen French people present, unencrypted broadcast... All the information

The Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 begins this weekend, with all the best players in the world. The French also have good (and numerous) chances. All the information on the tournament.

This is the last major tournament before the end-of-year Masters. In 2023 again, the Paris-Bercy tournament will be one of the last major events of the tennis season, and the opportunity to see the best players in the world at work. In 2022, the prodigy Holger Rune created a sensation after an incredible tournament by winning in the final against the Serbian Novak Djokovic, the most successful player in the competition with six trophies to his credit.

This year, the young Dane arrives with less confidence to defend his title, after his elimination in the first round of the US Open. He will also have to defend his 8th place in the Race, to qualify for the end-of-year Masters in Turin. Novak Djokovic on the other hand is in full success: he has recovered his place as world number 1 and by winning the US Open, the 24th Grand Slam of his career. The Serbian will line up in singles but also in doubles, with his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic to prepare for the Davis Cup in November.

On the French side, we can count on no less than fifteen representatives for this Paris-Bercy Masters. Eight integrate directly into the main draw. First the men in form at the end of the season: Adrian Mannarino, 24th in the world, and Ugo Humbert, who beat Rublev in Beijing and Tsitsipas in Shanghai. Gaël Monfils will also directly enter the final table thanks to his protected classification. He arrives with confidence after winning the Stockholm tournament. These three men were joined by Arthur Fils, 38th in the world.

Four invitations were then distributed by the tournament organization to Richard Gasquet, Alexandre Muller, Benjamin Bonzi and Luca Van Assche, 63rd in the world at 19 years old. Other French players could also manage to qualify. There are seven participating in the qualifications: Grégoire Barrère, Arthur Rinderknech, Quentin Halys, Hugo Gaston, Arthur Cazaux, Terence Atmane and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

All the world's best players are expected to be present, subject to last minute withdrawals. Carlos Alcaraz, forced to retire in the quarter-finals last year, confirmed his presence this Thursday morning after a two-week break due to back and foot pain. Daniil Medvedev, 3rd in the world, and Jannik Sinner, 4th and recent winner of the Beijing tournament, will be there. Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz will be present to try to win a place in the eight qualified for the Turin Masters, and Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev will also come to validate their ticket.

Tickets are available for sale on the official Rolex Paris Masters website. Most tickets are already sold, but a ticket resale service has also opened on the official website of the Rolex Paris Masters.

The Rolex Paris Masters 2023 will be broadcast unencrypted on the Eurosport group's channels, accessible in particular via the Canal Sport subscription. The semi-finals and finals will be broadcast unencrypted on the C8 channel. From next year until 2026, France TV will broadcast unencrypted part of the matches from the Paris-Bercy Masters and also the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The next edition of the Rolex Paris Masters will take place from October 28 to November 5, 2023 at the Accor Arena in Bercy.

The first two days of the tournament are devoted to qualifications while the first round of the main draw begins in the morning of the third day. The Rolex Paris Master program: