Making mashed potatoes perfectly is not that simple. A little tip that does not require an appliance or a potato masher makes the difference between a very smooth and creamy mash and a failed mash.

Mashed potatoes are a kitchen classic, but they can be easy to mess up. Puree is loved by everyone as long as it is soft and creamy. Obtaining the perfect texture to your taste without chunks or on the contrary with small pieces of potatoes, but above all without lumps, can be a real challenge. Luckily, there are some simple ways to make mashed potatoes that are unmatched in softness and creaminess. Here's one!

To start, opt for special mashed potatoes, known for their ideal texture once cooked. The recommended quantity for this recipe is four large potatoes. The first secret of the sweetness of the mash is found in the use of 75 grams of salted butter and 50 milliliters of milk or cream according to a British chef who revealed her secret to this great classic of cuisine, much appreciated overseas. Sleeve to accompany Sunday chicken.

To enhance the taste, two tablespoons of salt are needed. Start by peeling the potatoes and cutting them into 1cm thick slices. This step ensures even cooking. Then place the potatoes in a saucepan, cover them with cold water and add salt. It is important to let the potatoes simmer and not boil for even cooking.

After about 15-20 minutes of cooking, check the potatoes for doneness with a knife. If the knife goes in easily, they are ready. Then drain them and let them steam dry for three to five minutes, covering with a cloth to maximize the effect of the steam.

The next step is crucial to achieving the desired texture: this is where the chef takes out her secret utensil by passing the cooked potatoes through a sieve. This technique, although requiring a little effort, is essential to remove all the lumps and achieve an incredibly smooth texture. Add the butter while you pass the potatoes through a sieve to coat the starch particles and maintain an airy texture.

Meanwhile, heat the milk and cream in a saucepan for two minutes, until it reaches a temperature close to that of the potatoes. Finally, gently combine the milk and cream mixture with the mashed potatoes. It's important to only mix until the ingredients are just combined, because the less stirring, the lighter the texture of the puree remains. If you choose to add melted butter for even more deliciousness, now is the time to do it. However, this step remains optional. All you have to do is taste and savor the difference and this little chef's touch!