Marseille Airport: closure of two terminals, all the info

Following a drastic reduction in air programs linked to the spread of the coronavirus, Marseille Provence airport now consolidates all its operations in a single terminal.

[Updated March 18, 2020 at 4:39 p.m.] Also called Marignane Airport, Marseille Provence Airport is the 6th largest airport in France in terms of traffic, welcoming more than 9 million travelers each year. Faced with the spread of the coronavirus in France, flights outside the Schengen area are limited and European and national flights are limited or reserved for the last repatriations. As a result, Marseille Provence Airport consolidates all its operations at Terminal 1 Hall B and its Terminal 2 and Terminal 1 Hall A are closed until further notice.

Marseille Provence airport currently offers more than 110 destinations served by 40 airlines including Air France, Ryanair, XL Airways, EasyJet and Lufthansa. In France, travelers can go to Ajaccio, Biarritz, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Paris, Rennes, Toulouse or even Strasbourg. From Marseille airport, you can also explore beautiful cities in Europe and the Mediterranean such as Barcelona, ​​Dublin, Madrid, Rome, Athens, Santorini, Dublin, Malta, Amsterdam, Lisbon, London, Stockholm. ..

Marseille Provence Airport is located on the edge of the Etang de Berre, 25 kilometers from downtown Marseille and 26 kilometers from Aix-en-Provence. The exact address of Marseille airport is: Aeroport de Marseille Provence, 13700 Marignane.

The first 30 minutes are free in the three minute car parks at Marseille Airport: PA Minute, PB Minute and P2 Minute. Marseille Provence Airport also has a Hall A and Hall B express drop-off where the first 8 minutes are free. It also has two ECO car parks P3 and P7, a Classic P5 car park and two Premium car parks P1 (near hall A) and P6 (near hall B). If you wish to leave your vehicle for several days at Nantes airport, you can reserve your parking space from 3 euros per day. Find information (location, proximity to the terminal, etc.) on the car parks at Marseille airport by clicking HERE.

The RTM airport shuttle provides a direct daily connection between Marseille Provence airport and Saint-Charles bus station (and vice versa). This bus (line 91) runs every 15 to 20 minutes from 4:10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. including Sundays and public holidays and the journey takes approximately 25 minutes. You can buy your ticket for the airport shuttle online, at the counter or from the driver outside the opening hours of the counter. Count 8.30€ per trip or 13.40€ round trip.

If you want to check the arrival times of flights at Marseille Provence airport, be aware that the Marignane airport website has posted a schedule table updated in real time where you will find flight status hour by hour scheduled upon arrival. To view arrivals at Marseille Airport, click HERE. At the airport, flight arrivals are on the ground and upper floors of Terminal 2.

Want to contact Marseille Airport with a question about your flight? You can do this by telephone on 0820 811 414 (€0.12 / min).