Marseille - AC Milan: TV channel, time, ticket office... How to follow the match live?

MARSEILLE-MILAN AC. Last friendly match before starting Ligue 1 for Olympique de Marseille, which hosts AC Milan at the Stade Vélodrome this Sunday, July 31.

What a beautiful poster to end his preparation period! This Sunday, July 31, Olympique de Marseille welcomes the reigning Italian champions, AC Milan, to the Orange Vélodrome for their last friendly match before starting Ligue 1 with the reception of Reims. This will be the fifth preparation meeting for the Olympians. If they will be able to prepare for the big European posters with the reception of the Milanese, the state of form of the training led by Igor Tudor worries.

If we remove the anecdotal victory against Marignane Gignac (4-1), the Marseillais lost twice against British teams: Norwich (0-3) and Middlesbrough (0-2). Without European experience, the Croatian technician is already under pressure in Marseille where some recruits (Touré, Gigot, Clauss, Suarez) have never played for the European Cup.

The kick off of the friendly match between Olympique de Marseille and AC Milan is scheduled for Sunday July 31 at 6:00 p.m. at the Orange Velodrome stadium in Marseille (France).

Holder of the TV rights for Olympique de Marseille's preparation matches, RMC Sport 1 will broadcast the match between OM and AC Milan. The poster will also be broadcast unencrypted on BFM Marseille Provence and RMC Story.

If you want to watch the friendly game between Olympique de Marseille and AC Milan on your computer, phone or tablet, you will need to create an account on RMC BFM Play or subscribe to an RMC Sport subscription.

Marseille: P.Lopez (G) - Mbemba - Gigot - Toure - Kolasinac - Rongier - Guendouzi - Under - Payet - Gerson - Milik.

Milan AC: Tatarusanu (G) - Florenzi - Kalulu - Gabbia - Ballo-Toure (or Hernandez) - Bennacer - Tonali - Saelemaekers - Diaz - Leo - Giroud.

60,000 supporters are expected at the Stade Orange Vélodrome to watch the match between OM and AC Milan. Tickets are still on sale where prices vary between 59 and 65 euros.