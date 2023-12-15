Marseille: a 22-year-old man dies in a scooter accident after refusing to comply

A 22-year-old young man died on the night of Friday December 15 to Saturday December 16 in Marseille, after refusing to comply.

Traveling at high speed on his scooter, the 22-year-old young man did not stop during a police check on Friday, December 15 in the evening in the 9th arrondissement of Marseille. According to BFTMV, a chase lasting a few minutes took place, during which the scooter driver lost control of his vehicle. He hit a speed bump at high speed, fell and lost consciousness. Despite the first aid provided by the police, he died before help arrived, around 1 a.m., Saturday, December 16.

According to information from Le Parisien and France 3 PACA, the man was known to the courts. He had neither a driving license nor insurance and was in possession of a small quantity of drugs, cannabis resin, and a switchblade. The police cameras were activated at the time of the accident, reports a police source. On the evening of Friday, December 8, a scooter accident after a refusal to comply took place in Seine-et-Marne, causing the death of two 17-year-old teenagers. They lost control of their vehicle while trying to escape the police.