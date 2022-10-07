Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope: release date, pre-order... We take stock

After appearing in a movie for the first time, our mustachioed plumber returns in a new outing on Nintendo Switch. Mario Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is coming very soon, and we've got you covered.

[Updated October 07, 2022 3:18 PM] Nintendo Switch will soon get a new brand exclusive with the release of Mario the Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. A production straight out of the Milanese and Parisian studios of Ubisoft, and which intends to leave its mark on a year 2022 so far quite empty for Nintendo's hybrid console. Once again, the game presents itself as a turn-based tactical adventure. With some new features, such as dubbed and translated dialogues, improved combat mechanics and an all-new storyline, Mario Rabbids: Sparks of Hope intends to occupy your long winter nights, and offer an adventure not like the others.

Mario the Rabbids Sparks of Hope takes place in a wacky galaxy, mixing the universe of our mustachioed plumber and that of the bewildered leporids (yes, yes). This universe is in great danger, attacked from all sides by Cursa, a demonic entity that seeks to absorb all of its energy through the Darkmess. Cursa has also sent his minions to capture the Sparks, small crocute creatures resulting from the union between the Rabbids and the Lumas, and it's up to Mario and his companions (Peach, Bowser, Luigi and the Rabbids) to rescue them . Once again, you are sent to save the galaxy.

Mario Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is scheduled for October 20. An imminent release which will of course be exclusively on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Its puzzles, riddles, battles and adventures make it a video game experience for the whole family, although unlike its predecessor, Mario Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, the game is entirely reserved for a single player mode. An absence of harmful coop mode but justified by a desire to provide a unique, complete and rich in novelties solo experience. We want to see.

If you plan to buy Mario Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, to discover it alone, with family or friends, you will surely ask yourself a relevant question: is it necessary to pre-order the game? To answer your question, know that pre-ordering this release from the Ubisoft Store gives you access to an exclusive cosmetic pack for your weapons. The game also exists in a Gold version, sold for € 89.99 all the same, an edition which includes various cosmetic bonuses and the Season Pass which gives you access to future DLCs of the game, planned for the coming months.