Marine Le Pen welcomes agreement on immigration law

The joint committee managed to find an agreement on the text of the immigration law. The National Rally is rejoicing.

After the rejection of the immigration law presented to the National Assembly last week, a joint committee (CMP) met to find an agreement on the immigration law. An agreement was finally reached between deputies and senators this Tuesday, December 19, the day after the opening of the CMP on Monday evening.

The text of the CMP delighted the deputies of the National Rally who will vote in favor of it, as announced by Marine Le Pen this Tuesday. She also welcomed “a law to tighten immigration conditions”. Ella notably congratulated the “ideological victory” of her party.

According to his remarks relayed in L'Obs: "We can rejoice in an ideological advance, an even ideological victory for the National Rally, since the national priority is now enshrined in this law, that is to say the advantage given to the French compared to foreigners present on our territory in access to a certain number of social benefits which are today subject to conditions for foreigners that are not severe enough for our taste. She assured her party's support in upcoming votes in Parliament.