Marine Le Pen's wishes hijacked: the first controversy of 2024

The majority spokesperson distorted Marine Le Pen's wishes by making her speak in Russian in a video published on X (formerly Twitter).

The first controversy of the year. This Sunday, December 31, 2023, Renaissance spokesperson Loïc Signor deliberately distorted Marine Le Pen's wishes using artificial intelligence. We see and hear the former president of the National Rally (RN) addressing the French, but in Russian. A video and a “humorous” montage which allows the majority to underline the proximity between the RN and Moscow. A Washington Post investigation demonstrates in particular how the Kremlin is trying to reduce French support for Ukraine since the start of the war on February 24, 2022 thanks to fake accounts active on social networks.

A way for the majority to discredit the far right and recall its close links with Vladimir Putin, while intense bombings continue in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, this Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Almost two years after the start of the clashes . The American newspaper behind the investigation into links between the RN and Russia reports in particular that 1.22% of users produced 30.6% of the comments concerning the riots on social networks. 24.2% included pro-Russian messages in their comments.

The official Renaissance account intermediary of the video of his deputy. “Kirienko's Kremlin group ordered strategists to promote messages that would increase fear of direct confrontation with Russia and the outbreak of a Third World War with European participation,” the investigation states in particular. Not enough to ease tensions between Macronie and the opposition at the start of the year.