Marine Le Pen has the best future rating of the political class

Marine Le Pen has established herself as an essential person in the French political landscape by arriving for the first time at the top of the “Figaro Magazine” barometer.

“Would you like to see this personality play an important role in the months and years to come?” This is the question asked every month of the French by the Figaro Magazine barometer. And for the first time since entering this barometer, Marine Le Pen received the best future rating of the entire political class. Thus, 40% of those surveyed want to see it play leading roles in the future. She is ahead of former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (39%).

It's not just Marine Le Pen who is establishing herself in the French political landscape, it's her entire party. Thus, the president of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, comes in third position in the ranking with a future rating of 37%. Fourth place is occupied by a former RN, in the person of Marion Maréchal, head of the list of Éric Zemmour's Reconquest to the Europeans party. You have to go to fifth place to find a member of the presidential camp: the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire.

Marine Le Pen started in this ranking in 2010 with a future rating of 14%. In 14 years, his place in the political landscape is therefore significant. This month, it made a marked advance among people marked on the left and the extreme left (7%) and remains popular with the extreme right, since 77% of people who claim to be of this political color wish to see it play leading roles in the future.

Even if she is in the lead, Marine Le Pen's score remains low compared to that of former leaders of this barometer: in 1988, Michel Rocard's future rating stood at 70%. In 1993, that of Édouard Balladur reached 75%.