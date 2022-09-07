Marie Portolano pregnant: who is the father of her child?

Marie Portolano appears pregnant in season 11 of the Best Pastry Chef, broadcast from September 7 on M6. She was already the mother of a little boy, born from a previous relationship.

[Updated September 7, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.] Marie Portolano is back on the air on M6 on September 7, 2022. The host returns to the presentation of the new season of the Best Pastry Chef every Wednesday evening. Viewers will easily notice the round belly of the presenter, pregnant during the filming of the new episodes of the baking contest.

Very discreet about her pregnancy and her private life, Marie Portolano did not comment further on this happy event. She is expecting her second child, from her marriage to Palmashow actor Grégoire Ludig (Les Vedettes, Mandibules...). Previously, Marie Portolano had given birth to a baby boy from a previous relationship, born in 2014.

Marie Portolano is a French journalist born on November 2, 1985 in Paris. Holder of a master's degree from the Sorbonne, she began her career as a journalist in an internship at the editorial staff of Première, the magazine specializing in cinema. In 2008, she joined the LCI news channel before moving to Eurosport where she began her specialization in sport. In 2010, she presented sports news on the Orange Sport Info channel, which she left a year later to join CFoot, where she presented evening newspapers.

Subsequently, Marie Portolano joined the staff of Al Jazeera Sport France and then of beIN Sports, a group of channels which broadcast a number of sports competitions, including football. Spotted on beIN Sports, she was poached by Canal, which welcomed her to its Canal Football Club, a magazine dedicated to football presented by Hervé Mathoux in which she also rubbed shoulders with Pierre Ménès, star columnist of this encrypted channel meeting. The journalist will be part of the "CFC" adventure from 2014 to 2018. She continues, still on Canal with Canal Sports Club, an appointment dedicated to all sports. Since 2021, Marie Portolano has joined the M6 ​​group. She comments on the news of Euro 2021, before taking control of the Best Pastry Chef. She also hosts the music program La soirée extraordinaire on the sixth channel.

In March 2021, Marie Portolano left the Canal group to join M6. She presents the 2021 season for Best Pastry Chef, after having covered Euro 2021 in the show 100% Euro, le Mag. On March 21, 2021, Canal broadcast her documentary film "I'm not a slut, I'm a journalist" where she questions her fellow sports journalists who, like her, have been victims of numerous acts of ordinary sexism in the world of sport and journalism, be it harassment or sexual assault.

On May 18, 2021, one month before the start of Euro 2021, journalists Marie Portolano and Nathalie Iannetta had the opportunity to ask their questions to the coach of the Blues, Didier Deschamps. In this interview, the coach unveiled the list of 26 players selected to participate in Euro 2021 on TF1 and M6. Euro football matches are broadcast from June 11 to July 11, 2021 on TF1, M6 and beIn Sports

For the occasion, Marie Portolano is at the controls of the show 100% Euro, the mag. The journalist is alongside commentators, Xavier Domergue, Robert Pirès, and journalist, Carine Galli, to present a new program dedicated to Euro matches. Commentators and journalists will cover all of the day's matches.

Since 2017, Marie Portolano has been in a relationship with actor and comedian, Grégoire Ludig, member of the Palmashow comedy duo. This news is announced on the set of the show He thinks what Camille? on the C8 channel. The couple married in June 2019 and announced that they were expecting a child together in 2022. From a previous relationship, the sports journalist gave birth to a little boy, James, born on New Year's Eve 2014.