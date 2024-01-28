MAP. Farmers' protests: Where are the blockages near Paris and in France?

Farmers continue to block roads across France and organize the "siege" of Paris this Monday, January 29, with eight blockades around the capital. Find out where the main dams are located on our map.

Angry farmers are still occupying the roads. And the strength of the movement goes up a notch this Monday, January 29 with the organization of the “siege” of Paris. No fewer than eight roadblocks are organized on the main roads leading to the capital at the call of the FNSEA and Young Farmers: the A1, the A4, the A5, the A6, the A10, the A13, the A15 and the A16. In addition to these blockages, operations carried out by independent groups have also been announced. Rural Coordination, a union with different positions from the FNSEA, is calling for a blockade of the Rungis market. A convoy of farmers is also organized between Agen and Rungis, this Monday, January 29, to participate in the siege of the capital.

The farmers' movement continues throughout France, not just around Paris, and other large cities are in the sights like Lyon. Blockages are visible in most regions: Ile-de-France, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Occitanie, Nouvelle Aquitaine, Brittany and even Normandy.

► Find the map of the main mobilizations of farmers in France

Farmers are gathering at blockade points all around Paris, but have not yet planned to enter the capital during the "siege". “We will stick to the blocking points, we have no intention of returning to Paris” assured Clément Torpier, president of the Young Farmers (JA) of Ile-de-France, on franceinfo this Monday morning. The president of the FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau, added on RTL that the blockages are taking place “30 kilometers” from Paris.

“Our objective is not to annoy or ruin the lives of the French, but to put pressure on the government to quickly find solutions to end the crisis. What was said on Friday does not satisfy us not", also indicated the boss of the FNSEA. For him as for the other unions, the end of the movement depends on the government and the new announcements it could make. Guest of France 2, this Monday morning, the Minister of Agriculture promised new measures "in 48 hours".