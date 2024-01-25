MAP. Farmers' protests: where are the blockades taking place in France?

Farmers' mobilizations continue and block several major roads, mainly highways. Find out where the main dams are located on our map.

Where are the farmers' protests? Which highways are blocked this Friday? The blockades remain numerous and could intensify, particularly around the capital, while awaiting the Prime Minister's announcements scheduled for this Friday afternoon. These will be decisive for the continuation of the demonstrations. The president of the FDSEA of Seine-et-Marne, Cyrille Milard, warned this Friday morning at France Info that the movement "is in a form of anger and extreme resignation. We are awaiting the Prime Minister's announcements with impatience, but we don't wait for measures, we don't wait for empty words." In the event of unsatisfactory responses, the national unions plan to move to Paris.

► Find the map of the main mobilizations of farmers in France

Occitanie, the starting point of the movement, remains very affected with several blockades at different points on the A61, A62, A63 and A64 motorways and demonstrations in front of the Agen prefecture. But mobilizations are being organized everywhere: New Aquitaine, Hauts-de-France, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes... On certain roads the blockages are on a scale "never seen before" according to Vinci Autoroute, such as on the A7 and the A9 which are completely closed over 400 km between Isère and Aude at the request of the authorities.

Farmers from the northern half of the country have also joined the movement: several blockades are organized from Brittany to Alsace. This Friday, farmers mobilized on the A1 motorway, cutting off traffic between the south of Lille and the north of Paris in the Oise. As announced by certain departmental federations of agricultural unions, mobilizations have approached Paris since Thursday and the FDESA of Ile-de-France announced the organization of five blockades around Paris from 2 p.m.

Mobilizations are already underway on the main roads leading to Paris: on the A6 in Villabé in Essonne, at the Buchelay toll on the A13 in Yvelines, on the RN14 in Villeuneuve-Saint-Martin and on the A16 in Champagne-sur-Oise in Val-d'Oise. The Saint-Arnoult toll on the A10/11 in Yvelines should be affected by the blockages. The Rungis market and the Agricultural Show are also in the sights of demonstrators according to the Rural Coordination union. Traffic in the town of Fontainebleau in the south of Ile-de-France is also filtered by a dam on the N118.