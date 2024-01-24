MAP. Farmers' protests: where are the blockades taking place in France?

Farmers remain mobilized and continue to block several major roads, mainly highways. Find out where the main dams are located on our map.

Where are the farmers' protests? Which highways are still blocked this Thursday? The dams remain very numerous and their number could well increase between today and tomorrow: the FNSEA has set conditions and established a list of demands which will require time for negotiations. Arnaud Rousseau, the head of the union organization, assured on the set of France 2 on Wednesday that "by Friday, 85 departments will take action. [...] All the departments in the north, south, from the east, from the west, everyone is going to come out at some point.”

► Find the map of the main mobilizations of farmers in France

Occitanie, the starting point of the movement, remains the most affected region with several blockades at different points on the A61, A62, A63 and A64 motorways, not to mention blockages on national roads, the Albi ring road or even in the city ​​center of Agen. The mobilization is organized higher up in Gironde to block access to the A10 and A89 motorways, further east towards Lyon with blockades on the A6 and A47 or between Isère and Drôme with the important dam installed on the A7.

Even farmers from the northern half of the country joined the movement: several blockades were organized from Brittany to Alsace, via Hauts-de-France. Some departmental federations of agricultural unions are even considering moving forward in Île-de-France and Paris, notably the FDSEA of Oise which is carrying out an operation in Beauvais. "We will arrive at the toll gates, and the next step will be Paris. If we don't have concrete answers, we will be in Paris in a few days" Régis Desrumaux, farmer and member of the FDSEA of Oise.