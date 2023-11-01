Many salads sold throughout France are urgently recalled, here are the batches affected

The Rappel Conso website mentions a major recall on batches of salads and starters.

Grated carrots, celery remoulade, mixed vegetables... Have you recently bought ready-made salads? Be careful, a consumer recall was published on November 2, 2023. This recall may concern many French people since ready-made salads are a hit in supermarkets. Rather economical (but still less than if they were homemade), considered healthier than a sandwich, practical to take away, they make up many lunches and have invaded the shelves of supermarkets. Several of them are therefore the subject of a national recall, which indicates that these salads could have been sold throughout France.

The recall, if it was carried out voluntarily by the manufacturer and not by prefectural decree, is still serious. You are therefore asked not to consume the product, to return it to the store for a refund, or to destroy it. The batches concerned concern trays of grated carrots, celery remoulade, mixed vegetables or tabbouleh. Most were sold in Casino Supermarché brands. This also concerns the group's other brands: Spar and Vival for example.

The website rappel.conso.gouv.fr explains that there is a risk of the presence of a “descaling product in the water”.

Do you have any doubts? Here are the batches affected by this recall:

Note that another similar recall is made on trays of vegetable tabbouleh sold under the Bio Village brand at Leclerc. The lot number is the same: 330001 with a best before date of November 12, 2023 and on lots sold between 10/28/2023 and November 1, 2023.

The reason for the recall is similar. Here too, you are asked not to consume the product and to return it to the point of sale for reimbursement. All the details of this recall are available on the website rappel.conso.gouv.fr.