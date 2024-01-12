Many motorists drive with a poorly cleaned car, the amount of the fine is steep

This is why you should not neglect cleaning all the elements on a car.

Buying a car is often a big investment. Unfortunately, a car loses its value very quickly. On average 30% of its purchase price in the first year. This is why it is advisable to maintain it well to minimize its loss over time. Cleaning it regularly – it is recommended to do it once every month – contributes to its good maintenance. Dirt, whether mud, dust, insects or even bird droppings, damages the paint and bodywork of our vehicles. But that's not the only reason why you need to clean your car regularly. It is also because the Highway Code requires it.

And yes, driving a dirty vehicle is punishable by a fine as long as it impacts safety. This does not only concern the windshield or the headlights for which there is an obligation of cleanliness for an obvious question of good visibility. Two other elements of your vehicle must be cleaned regularly to avoid the risk of being arrested by the police. We don't often think about it, but license plates covered in dirt can also lead to fines in the event of a police or gendarmerie check. It is also in winter, when the weather is the worst, that fines multiply for this reason, which is not always known to motorists.

The law states that an illegible, or partially illegible, license plate constitutes an offense because the vehicle is no longer identifiable and therefore neither is the driver. In fact, driving with plates whose numbers and letters cannot be distinguished is the same as driving without plates. Even if this is not the case, the police could, for example, criticize you for not voluntarily cleaning your plates so as not to be identified by speed radars. This is perhaps why the fine is particularly steep, at 135 euros, and it rises to 375 euros if you miss the payment deadlines.

To make sure you stay compliant, it's best to keep your license plates clean. There are various fairly simple ways to clean them inexpensively. One of the most commonly used methods is to scrub the plates with mild soap before rinsing them with clean water and then drying them with a clean cloth. In a few minutes, these two elements positioned on the front and rear bumper regain their shine.