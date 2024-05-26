Many French people “expelled” from their homes because of taxes: this new law envisaged

Your tax return could soon force you to leave your home.

For many, housing is not just a roof. Above all, it is a place in which a part or a whole life has been built, with memories in every corner. An emotional bond is undeniably created with one's home, whatever it may be. However, within a few months, some people could see themselves being “torn away” from their house or apartment due to a new rule. This is not yet in force but, if it were to be implemented by September, it would affect thousands of French people and would especially force them to have to pack their boxes.

10 million people live in housing with below-market rent. A so-called “moderate” price, offered by public organizations only to families whose income is not very high. These homes, more commonly called social housing, are the desire of many other families. 1.8 million of them are in fact waiting to be able to integrate into HLM. Rotation is very difficult because unless one leaves oneself or has a standard of living which has increased considerably since one's entry, leading to a forced departure by law, few people leave this type of housing.

A barrier that could very soon be broken to force certain households to find accommodation elsewhere. And this is thanks to taxes. Or because of them. If the project goes through to the end, the tax administration will have the right to transmit information about your resources and your assets to the organization that rents you the accommodation. If this assets turns out to be high or allows you to relocate outside your HLM, the lessor may force you to vacate the premises to make room for a new family. The real estate assets declared in the “Manage my real estate assets” section may therefore be known to the lessor.

For example, if, since your arrival in the HLM, you have been able to acquire a property thanks to an inheritance and you have rented it out, you could be forced to return the keys to your social housing. But the good must be equivalent. At this stage, the definition of an "equivalent property" has not been determined, nor has the geographical area not to be exceeded, to avoid a tenant having to move several hundred kilometers from home if he has invested far from his home.

It should be noted, however, that certain safeguards have already been put in place: the tenant ordered to leave their HLM because of their assets will benefit from a period of 18 months to organize themselves and people over 65 years old, just like families with a disabled child, will be exempt from any move.