Manuel Bompard: express biography of the coordinator of France insoumise

MANUAL BOMPARD. Manuel Bompard has been an early supporter of Jean-Luc Mélenchon's movement, which he took over in 2022 following the latter. Organic express.

Manuel Bompard discovered activism in the opposition movements to the European constitution of 2005 and then to the first employment contract in 2006, when he was only a student. A graduate of the Grenoble engineering school Ensimag, he completed a doctorate in mathematics, before launching himself fully into politics. From its founding, he joined the Left Party, ancestor of France Insoumise launched by Jean-Luc Mélenchon in 2009. The following year, Manuel Bompard became national secretary of the Left Party.

He is the director of Jean-Luc Mélenchon's presidential campaigns in 2017 and 2022. From 2017, Manuel tried to be elected deputy in Haute-Garonne, but was beaten in the 2nd round by the candidate of La République en Marche. From 2017 to 2019, he was the coordinator of La France insoumise. Second on the LFI list for the 2019 European elections, Manuel Bompard enters the European Parliament with five other rebels.

At the end of the 2022 presidential election, he is leading negotiations with the socialist party, EELV and the communists with a view to an alliance around LFI for the legislative elections. In the resulting electoral agreement, Manuel Bompard is invested by the New Ecological and Social Popular Union (Nupes) to take over from Jean-Luc Mélenchon in Marseille, in the 4th constituency of Bouches-du-Rhône. He achieved a score of 56.4% in the first round of the legislative elections, before winning with 73.7% of the votes in the second round against a Macronist candidate. Manuel Bompard then joined the Finance Committee of the Assembly. In December 2022, Manuel Bompard took the helm of the new leadership of La France insoumise, through a process that many party activists criticize for its opacity and lack of democracy.

The Bouches-du-Rhône MP is discreet about his private life. Born in 1987 in Firminy, in the Loire, his father was a computer scientist before becoming a farmer, while his mother was a civil servant in the housing sector. Manuel Bompard has two brothers.

Manuel Bompard's latest declaration of interests, activities and assets, dated October 2022, can be found on the website of the High Authority for Transparency in Public Life (HATVP).