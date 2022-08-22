Manchester United - Liverpool: schedules, probable line-ups... Match info

MANCHESTER UNITED-LIVERPOOL. Discover, on the Internet user's site, all the information on this shock of the third day of the Premier League between Manchester United and Liverpool which is played this Monday August 22 at 9 p.m.

Nothing has been going well for Manchester United since the start of this season. Ten Hag's men were last in the championship before starting this third day after conceding two defeats against Brighton (1-2) then on the lawn of Brentford in a total sinking (0-4). This England derby could allow the Red Devils to finally start their season but the task still looks complicated. "I am here to help the club and restore it. I wanted this challenge. I knew it was going to be difficult but I wanted it, because in my career, wherever I started, the beginning was difficult but I arrived. to my goals, and I am convinced that I will achieve them here too", said Erik Ten Hag before this meeting.

On the side of Liverpool, the start of the season is also far from ideal. Jürgen Klopp's men have still not tasted success in the Premier League and there is an urgent need to find the way to victory if the Reds do not want to see top teams like Arsenal who have already seven points ahead. Liverpool conceded two draws against Fulham (2-2) then against Crystal Palace (1-1). "The ocean is full of sharks in the world of football. There is no need for me to feel compassion, it wouldn't help Manchester United. We all have problems, even if it's more difficult in the big clubs," Klopp said of his counterpart and opponent. The game is started.

Manchester United - Liverpool will start at 9 p.m. It will take place at Old Trafford at Manchester's Theater of Dreams.

The Manchester United - Liverpool match will be broadcast on Canal Sport. Michael Oliver will be the referee for this match.

The only streaming broadcast that will be available for this Manchester United - Liverpool is on Canal's digital platform, Mycanal. You must have a subscription to access the game.

Erik Ten Hag should be able to count on an almost complete squad for this Manchester United - Liverpool. Indeed, Anthony Martial will be back. Casemiro, meanwhile, is not yet officially in the squad while Varane is expected to replace Maguire in central defence. Here is the likely Red Devils line-up: De Gea - Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia - Fernandes, Fred, Eriksen - Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford.

Opposite, Jürgen Klopp will have a large number of absentees who will not make the trip to United. Darwin Nunez, recruited at a high price during this transfer window, is suspended after his bloodshed in the previous match while Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konaté, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are still unavailable. Here's Liverpool's likely XI: Alisson - Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson - Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson - Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

For sports betting sites, Liverpool are the favorites against Manchester United. On Betclic, the Reds are at 1.63, the draw is at 4.25 and United's victory is at 5. Unibet also puts almost similar odds. United are at 5.05, the draw at 4.35 and the win for Liverpool at 1.63.