Manchester United - Arsenal: channel, line-ups, predictions... Match info

Manchester United - Arsenal. TV channel, streaming, probable compositions... Find on our site the latest information about the match between Manchester United and Arsenal, scheduled for this Sunday on the occasion of the 6th day of the Premier League.

After a complicated start to the season and two defeats in the first two Premier League games, Manchester United has recovered well and has just won three consecutive victories against Liverpool (2-1), Southampton (0-1) and at Leicester (0-1) on Thursday night. Erik ten Hag's team, which should once again be without Cristiano Ronaldo at kick-off, will pass a new test this Sunday with the arrival of Arsenal at Old Trafford and hope to win to prove that they is on the right path.

On the side of Arsenal, all the lights are green. The Gunners are the only ones to have won their first five Premier League games, although it was difficult on Wednesday against Aston Villa (2-1). Leader of the standings, Arsenal has also benefited from a rather favorable schedule and is having a first test this season by visiting Manchester United. A great opportunity for Mikel Arteta's players to prove what they are capable of and to demonstrate that they will have to be counted on in the fight for the title.

The Premier League Matchday 6 match between Manchester United and Arsenal will kick off at 5.30pm at Old Trafford by England referee Paul Tierney.

No free-to-air broadcast is planned on TV for this match between Manchester United and Arsenal. This clash at the top of the Premier League will be broadcast on Canal this Sunday from 5.30 p.m.

To follow this meeting between Manchester United and Arsenal on the Internet, you must also have a subscription, since only the myCanal platform offers online broadcasting of the match between MU and Arsenal this Sunday afternoon.

For this meeting, the Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag should not shake up the habits taken during the last rather successful matches. Only Casemiro could join the starting XI and experience his first tenure in midfield with his new club. Cristiano Ronaldo should once again be a substitute. United's probable squad line-up: De Gea - Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia - Casemiro, Eriksen - Elanga, B. Fernandes, Sancho - Rashford.

On the Arsenal side, coach Mikel Arteta should also bet on continuity, if some players are able to play while the rhythm of matches rises after a month of August. Martin Odegaard and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale are doubtful after blows received against Aston Villa on Wednesday (2-1). Zinchenko, injured in the knee, is not expected to start after missing the last two games. Arsenal's likely line-up: Ramsdale - White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney - Lokonga, Xhaka - Saka, Rowe, Martinelli - G. Jesus.

In this last meeting of the 6th day of the Premier League, Arsenal is given a slight favorite by the various sports betting sites. The odds for a Gunners win swings around 2.6 while that of a United win at home is 2.6. The odds for a draw are around 3.50.