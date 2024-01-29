Mali - Burkina Faso: channel, lineups, predictions... all the match information

CAN 2023 continues with a new round of 16 this Tuesday, January 30. At the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo, Mali challenges Burkina Faso in a balanced match.

CAN 2023 continues in Ivory Coast. Thanks to a run without setbacks (victory against South Africa, and two draws against Tunisia and Namibia), Mali brilliantly qualified as leader of Group E with five points. Opposite, Burkina Faso got off to a good start with a success against Mauritania, and a draw against Algeria. Unfortunately, the Burkinabè ended the group stage badly with a setback against Angola. They finished in second place in Group D.

Facing the press, the Etalons goalkeeper Kilian Nikiéma was determined: "Mali is a very good team, we are also a very good team, with very good players. We will prepare to reach 200% to have this victory which is very important."

Mali coach Eric Sékou Chelle was rave about his opponent: "I love the Burkina Faso team, and especially the way they play. It's solid in the middle and very aggressive. In front of them they have a monument, Bertrand Traoré who continues to make differences. We're brothers, we're going to have a good match."

As part of the round of 16, CAN 2023 offers an enticing poster: Mali – Burkina Faso. This game will kick off at 6:00 p.m. this Tuesday, January 30.

As is the case for all the posters for this CAN 2023, you will have one and only choice to see this Mali - Burkina Faso. This poster will be broadcast by beIN SPORTS. You will therefore have to tune into beIN SPORTS 1.

To follow Mali - Burkina Faso streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have only one choice. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription to beIN SPORTS CONNECT which will allow you to join beIN SPORTS 1.