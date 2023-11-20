Malawi - Tunisia: time, TV channel, lineups... All match information

Tunisia continues its qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup. It must win in Malawi this afternoon to keep the lead in its group.

Tunisia travels this afternoon to Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi. The Carthage Eagles don't really have the right to make mistakes, since only the first in the group (out of six) qualifies directly for the 2026 World Cup. We must therefore not leave any points along the way, especially in matches against seemingly weaker teams. The Tunisians started their qualifying campaign well, beating Sao Tome and Principe at home (4-0), taking the lead in their group.

Like Tunisia, Malawi won its first qualifying match, away against Liberia (0-1). Malawi is a difficult team to beat, having held Guinea to a draw in September (2-2) and reached the round of 16 at the last Africa Cup of Nations. But the Tunisians' main opponent in this group will certainly be Equatorial Guinea, a team they know well: the two selections were in the same group during the qualifiers for CAN 2024, and finished tied at the top of the group. Equatorial Guinea even beat Tunisia last June, and got off to a good start in these World Cup qualifiers by beating Namibia (1-0).

Hamza Rafia, who shines with the selection as with his club Lecce, is out of this match: he has just become a father, and also celebrated his goal during the last match against Sao Tome and Principe in tribute to his child. Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane and Elias Achouri are injured.

The Malawi-Tunisia match will kick off this Tuesday, November 21 at 2:00 p.m. (French and Tunisian time) at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi.

The Malawi-Tunisia match will be followed live in streaming on the L'Equipe website, via Espace TV. The match will be broadcast on the L’Equipe live 3 channel.

The official lineups have not yet been announced, here are the probable lineups: