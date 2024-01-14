Macron scolds Attal before his speech in Parliament

Gabriel Attal must deliver his general policy speech to Parliament in the coming days, but Emmanuel Macron could specify the vision and objectives of the new government before his Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister established himself on the ground with five trips in five days and on key subjects - security, education, health and even purchasing power - after his appointment at Matignon. It remains for Gabriel Attal to assert his role as head of government and to clarify his project before Parliament with the traditional general policy speech (DPG). The moment is eagerly awaited by the opposition, which demanded that the Prime Minister submit to a vote of confidence after his declaration. And while some elected officials thought they would hear it this Tuesday, January 16, before the weekly session of questions to the government for the Prime Minister, the general policy speech could be postponed for several days, or even a week.

Before Gabriel Attal delivers his general policy speech, "we must first constitute the government" and appoint the rest of the ministerial team, namely the secretaries of state, indicated the boss of the Renaissance deputies Sylvain Maillard on the set of France 3, January 14. The elected official went so far as to consider postponing the DPG to the week of January 22. An echo which also reached Politico, according to which the speech is not yet ready. A working seminar between the Prime Minister and members of his government would also be planned for Wednesday, January 17, in particular to discuss the address to parliamentarians, adds the newsletter.

But while Gabriel Attal's general policy speech is awaited, Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that he will hold a press conference on Tuesday January 16 at 8:15 p.m. to address all French people. The speech is part of the “meeting with the nation” promised by the Head of State in December. During his speech, the President of the Republic should specify the measures and ambitions of “civic rearmament” as well as the projects to shape the “destiny of the nation” according to Politico. The Elysée, for its part, indicated that Emmanuel Macron “will make announcements”. But isn't this what is also expected from the general policy speech: to present to elected officials the political course and the objectives set by the executive?

Emmanuel Macron's press conference preceding Gabriel Attal's speech to parliamentarians raises questions and seems to weaken the Prime Minister's weight. Already in 2017, the head of state was accused of pulling the rug out from under Edouard Philippe, then Prime Minister, by speaking on the eve of the DPG. However, Gabriel Attal having already been described as a clone of Emmanuel Macron by the opposition, signs of ascendancy of the head of state over the head of government will not help the Prime Minister to impose himself in Parliament.