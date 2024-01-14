Macron's press conference on Tuesday: a show to remind us who is the leader?

This press conference is part of the “meeting with the nation” announced by the Head of State, indicates the Élysée. It will be broadcast on TF1, France 2 and news channels.

He takes control again. A week after the appointment of Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister to replace Élisabeth Borne, Emmanuel Macron will hold a press conference on Tuesday January 16 at 8:15 p.m. which is part of the "meeting with the nation with the wishes of the December 31 and which continued with the appointment of the Prime Minister and his government" specifies the Élysée. This intervention could last at least an hour and a half and will be broadcast on TF1, France 2 and the news channels.

This press conference is the perfect opportunity for Emmanuel Macron to take back control and return to the classics of presidential communication. While the new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal continues to travel, the head of state must reaffirm his authority. Unlike Élisabeth Borne, the president now finds himself with a highly media-focused head of government. Without casting a shadow on it, it still manages to capture the light. With five trips in five days, the latter is hyperactive and intends to meet the French without restraint. This press conference should therefore be the means for Emmanuel Macron to “represidentialize” himself and assert his stature in a second five-year term that is, to say the least, eventful.

By this speech, the President of the Republic also wishes to breathe new life into his second five-year term, after the adoption, not without difficulty, of the immigration bill in December 2023. He should in particular address the new course that he intends to reflect its policy and answer broad questions about France's place internationally. Emmanuel Macron has already promised “rearmament” and “regeneration” during his New Year’s Eve greetings. The announcement of a calendar could also be made on major upcoming texts such as abortion or end of life. He will then interact with his guests.

With such a prime time meeting, Emmanuel Macron wants to reach as many people as possible. His last comparable press conference dates back to April 25, 2019 after the Yellow Vest crisis. The next day, Wednesday January 17, the new ministers will be brought together by Gabriel Attal at 5 p.m. in Matignon for a working seminar. An interview intended to make it possible to prepare the general policy declaration (DPG) of the head of government which he will deliver before Parliament. For the moment, no date has been made official for this DPG.