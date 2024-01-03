Macron's communication entrusted to someone close to the head of state

Jonathan Guémas should return to the presidential palace in mid-January after the departure of Emmanuel Macron's former pen, says Europe 1.

We owe him the presidential addresses written during the Covid-19 crisis, but also the speech given by Emmanuel Macron on the death of the former President of the Republic Jacques Chirac and the tribute to Samuel Paty. According to information from Europe 1, Jonathan Guémas is expected to return to the Élysée around January 10. The radio reports that his appointment to the post of special advisor in charge of communications, which follows the departure of Frédéric Michel, was validated by the High Authority for transparency in public life.

Highly appreciated in the Macron camp, this normalien, now 35 years old, previously wrote the head of state's speeches between October 2018 and July 2022, before leaving to join the Publicis agency. Hailed by those who know him for his media expertise and his ability to construct a narrative that is both solid and coherent, his return to the presidential palace is also a strong signal according to observers, who see it as a desire by Emmanuel Macron to fall back, in these times of crisis, on its first restricted circle of faithful, Jonathan Guémas being considered one of the closest among those close to the President of the Republic.