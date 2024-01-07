Macron's astonishing video message, deep in reflection on the reshuffle

In boxing gear in the middle of a gym, Emmanuel Macron encouraged the French to practice sports in a video broadcast this Monday, January 8. An unexpected message as a reshuffle is brewing.

While all minds within the government are occupied by an upcoming reshuffle, Emmanuel Macron is tackling a completely different subject: sport. “The Olympics are in 200 days and it starts now” says the President of the Republic in a video of a few seconds revealed this Monday, January 8, on Instagram. Boxing glove on his shoulder and punching bag in the background, the head of state seems far from the political negotiations taking place behind the scenes to stop a possible new cast in government.

Emmanuel Macron's message addressed to the French is, however, not devoid of any political significance. The Head of State praises "the most carbon-free Olympic and Paralympic Games in history, green Games which respect the Paris agreements" which will take place everywhere in France, "from Paris to Marseille via Tahiti", during the summer of 2024. “We are going to host equal Games with as many sportsmen as sportswomen,” also adds the President of the Republic, not without pride.

Rejoicing over the organization of the Olympic Games in France, Emmanuel Macron also mentions sporting ambitions and hopes for “many French medals”. If he thus invites the national teams to defend the tricolor flag as best they can, he encourages all French people to practice sport, a “great national cause this year”. "I invite you all to do at least 30 minutes of sport a day. More if you can, but at least 30 minutes a day because it's good for your health and it's also a way to have Games that will remain in our everyday practices,” declares the Head of State, in sports attire, in his video.

A communication as unexpected as it is surprising from Emmanuel Macron, the promotion of a sporting practice not falling within its dedicated scope, unlike a reshuffle on which he remains silent. However, consultations with his close advisors and ministers continued, leading up to a surprise interview with the Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, on Sunday evening. The President of the Republic, however, did not insist on making statements after his (numerous) discussions.