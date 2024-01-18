Macron in Cherbourg: no announcements, but a new “meeting with the nation”

Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Cherbourg this Friday, where he will present his wishes to the armies during a speech scheduled for mid-afternoon.

New speech expected for Emmanuel Macron. A few days after a full press conference at the Elysée, the Head of State will give a speech on Friday January 19 at the Cherbourg naval base, in the English Channel, around 3:15 p.m. The purpose of his visit is to present his best wishes to the Armies. No major announcement should be mentioned, but rather a general speech on the action of the French army and the main crisis areas abroad. The president will notably reaffirm "the principles which guide France's support for Ukraine", indicated the Elysée.

Emmanuel Macron should also have a few words about the conflict in the Middle East and the tensions in the Red Sea, or even about the departure of the last French soldiers from Niger in December. He will surely mention the Paris Olympic Games, which will strongly mobilize the military on national territory.

The Head of State arrived in Cherbourg late Friday morning. He visited the Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie, where two patrol boats commanded by the Navy are assembled. He then went to the naval base, for a raising of the colors in the presence of young people from the department who have completed or started their Universal National Service (SNU).

Some 250 demonstrators gathered in front of the Cherbourg arsenal this morning before the president's arrival, to protest against the immigration law, pronatalist speeches and even inflation.