Macron imposes a decision on the 2024 Olympics concerning the Parisian docks

The President of the Republic decided on Tuesday February 13 to finally renounce the movement of second-hand booksellers from the Seine quays to Paris, in view of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games.

The executive is backtracking. Last summer, the Paris police chief informed the famous second-hand booksellers, installed with their dark green book boxes on the banks of the Seine in the capital, that they would temporarily have to travel for several days, just before the ceremony. he opening of the 2024 Olympic Games next summer. Security issues were raised. With the wind rising against this decision, the second-hand booksellers have finally won their case. They pointed out their economic fragility after the Covid-19 epidemic and while Parisians gradually abandoned them, even believing that some would not survive such a move.

Tuesday, February 13, the President of the Republic decided to give up their trip, the Élysée Palace informed AFP, which Ouest-France notably echoed. “Noting that no consensual and reassuring solution could be identified with these actors”, Emmanuel Macron “asked the Minister of the Interior and the Paris Police Prefect that all second-hand booksellers be preserved, and that none of them will be forced to be moved,” the Élysée said. Le Figaro, for its part, recalls that nearly 16 million tourists are expected to travel to the French capital for the Summer Olympics this year. A bargain that book sellers, rightly so, certainly did not want to miss!