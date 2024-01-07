Macron imitated and mocked by Trump: the return of excess and the Trumpist show

Donald Trump made fun of the French president this weekend at a meeting, talking about a standoff over an economic issue.

The image dates from last Saturday, but it begins circulating in France this Monday. Donald Trump, at a meeting in Iowa for his next presidential campaign, wanted to demonstrate the extent to which he knew how to impose his decisions on his foreign interlocutors. And chose Emmanuel Macron to illustrate it crudely.

“Macron, do you know Macron? He’s a very nice guy, really very nice,” said Donald Trump, before launching into an imitation show: “I said: Emmanuel, how are you? said: It’s okay.” And to make it known that the French president had announced that day that he was going to tax American companies at 25%, during trade negotiations in 2018. "Who else does that?", the American president would then have retorted . “No one, for the moment, but there will be others,” the French president reportedly replied.

"I said: No, no, but you're not going to do that Emmanuel! – No, no, Donald, it's already happened. – Well you better cancel it because if you don't don't cancel, you will pay 100% customs duties on all wines and champagnes shipped to the United States starting tonight!”, Donald Trump reportedly reacted, who then imitated the French president: “No, no, no ! You can't do this Donald! You can't do this." "End of story. It was so easy," Donald Trump said happily.