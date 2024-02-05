Macron had found his candidate for the Europeans, he said no

Expected to become the head of the majority list in the European elections, Julien Denormandie assures that this project "is not on the agenda". However, he was presented as Emmanuel Macron's first choice.

He appears to be the joker of Macronie, but has not yet decided to return to the forefront of the political scene. Julien Denormandie is expected to become the head of the presidential camp's list for the European elections in June, he is even presented as the favorite. However, this prospect does not seem to inspire the main person concerned who assures on franceinfo, this Tuesday February 6, that “this is neither on the agenda nor current”.

While the majority is still looking for the one who will wear their colors to the Europeans and succeed Stéphane Séjourné, who became Minister of Foreign Affairs, no name stands out except that of Julien Denormandie. The former government spokesperson fired during the reshuffle, Olivier Véran, was cited as a potential candidate, but the hypothesis did not create enthusiasm. Latest hypothesis according to some commentators: MEP Valérie Hayer who has already cut her teeth in the European Parliament. But here again, the former Minister of Agriculture would be preferred in high places, notably by the Head of State. However, Julien Denormandie said he had not received such a proposal while adding that even if he were approached, he would refuse.

Having to give up on Julien Denormandie for the head of the presidential camp's list in the European elections would be a big disappointment for Emmanuel Macron. For weeks, the former minister and historic Macronist has been presented as the first choice of the head of state for the spring election. Since his departure from the government in May 2022 after the appointment of Elisabeth Borne as Prime Minister, Emmanuel Macron's "darling" has been tipped to be appointed to Matignon on several occasions: from the reshuffle of July 2022, in July 2023 and again in January 2024.

Having recently appointed Gabriel Attal to Matignon, against the advice of his close advisors François Bayrou and Alexis Kohler, Emmanuel Macron would have liked to be able to count on Julien Denormandie to become a figure of the majority. The former minister would be particularly appreciated by the head of state for his skills, but also for his frank speaking. He would be the only one to dare to “rebounce” Emmanuel Macron while having his “absolute confidence” slipped a close friend of the head of state to the JDD.

The nomination of Julien Denormandie as head of the European list also made sense because the Macronist is a convinced pro-European. He also did not fail to remind us on franceinfo: "We must believe in Europe. We must fight for Europe. It brings us a lot. This does not mean that we should not criticize, but we must succeed in making it evolve.” Julien Denormandie's return to politics would therefore not be planned for the June deadline, but the man does not completely close the door to politics and a return: "You should never say never".