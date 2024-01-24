Macron “guest of honor” in India… by default! The Indian president wanted other heads of state

Emmanuel Macron arrives in India this Thursday. The President of the Republic will be the guest of honor at the national holiday on Friday. However, he was not India's first choice.

Emmanuel Macron, and with France, will be in the spotlight on Friday January 26, 2024 in India, on the occasion of National Day. The President of the Republic is due to arrive in the country of the Taj Mahal this Thursday. While France is the country's second largest arms supplier and above all one of the closest European partners, this invitation appears to be proof of the desire of Paris and New Delhi to strengthen their relations. An invitation which also sounds like a response to the visit last July of the Indian Prime Minister to France. Narendra Modi was indeed the guest of honor at the July 14 ceremonies in 2023.

However, Emmanuel Macron was not the Indians' first choice. Initially, US President Joe Biden as well as Australian Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were to be invited. In the context of a sensitive electoral campaign, the tenant of the White House finally declined the invitation. Tensions on various joint issues with New Delhi are also mentioned by Le Figaro. Australia, Japan, the United States and India are part of the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue). By inviting the leaders of the three other countries, India also hoped to organize a summit during the week, notes Reuters, which is notably echoed by Boursorama.

If no diplomatic progress is really on the agenda for Emmanuel Macron's visit, with the exception of commercial negotiations concerning the purchase by India of combat planes and submarines from France, the president French will still take advantage of this trip, which should last around forty hours, to meet business leaders from different sectors including pharmacy, automobiles, aerospace and even energy.