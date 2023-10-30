Macron attacks inclusive writing, reactions from feminists multiply

Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the Cité internationale de la langue française this Monday, October 30, 2023. In his speech, the president indulged in a diatribe against inclusive writing.

“In this language, the masculine is neuter. We do not need to add dots in the middle of words, or dashes or things to make it visible,” said Emmanuel Macron on Monday October 30, 2023 in his inauguration speech of the International City of the French Language. A barely veiled criticism of inclusive writing, the use of which has been regularly debated in recent years, with some judging that it allows women and non-gendered people to be better included, others denouncing poorly readable writing which complicates reading. for people who already have written language disorders, such as dyslexia or dysorthography.

While senators were due to consider at the end of the day a bill aimed in particular at prohibiting certain elements of inclusive writing, such as the word "iel" (contraction of the masculine and feminine personal pronouns "he" and "she" ), Emmanuel Macron called to “keep the foundations” and “not give in to the spirits of the times”. The head of state's comments were widely applauded by his audience, but, unsurprisingly, little appreciated by feminists. Critics quickly poured in on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Among the feminists standing up against Emmanuel Macron's remarks, the ecologist Sandrine Rousseau, who simply commented on Emmanuel Macron's speech in these terms: "Everything is crazy in this speech..." From her On the other hand, the Paris councilor and spokesperson for EELV, Aminata Niakate, pointed out the fact that “the French language is alive, constantly evolving. This is its richness”. Believing that "inclusive writing is one of its realities, no offense to some", she invited detractors of inclusive writing to reread the valuable guide of the High Council for Equality.

A document to which feminist activist Marylie Breuil also referred. "A year ago, the High Council for Equality released V2 of its guide to inclusive writing. If you had read it, you would know that sexism in the French language is at the base of all stereotypes , and therefore inequalities, and contributes to the massive invisibility of women,” she highlighted. President of HES LGBTI, Sophie Roque declared on the social network Republic has the same arguments that say a lot about the all-too-well-anchored mechanisms of patriarchy.” Finally, Paris councilor Raphaëlle Rémy-Leleu wanted to recall what, according to her, inclusive writing is, namely: “An obvious fact, a social project, a daily practice of equality, a militant, artistic, intellectual, political momentum."