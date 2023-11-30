Macron at COP28: a speech on the climate and negotiations on the war in Gaza

Emmanuel Macron must plead various measures at COP28 in Dubai, Friday December 1st. On the international scene, the President of the Republic is perceived as an offensive ecologist, an image which contrasts with his actions in France.

With his image as a leader on environmental issues, internationally, Emmanuel Macron must advocate several measures at COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Present at the climate conference on Friday December 1 and Saturday December 2, the President of the Republic wants to address several questions, during a plenary speech and a moment of bilateral exchange. His speech is expected around 3:30 p.m. Paris time, Friday, December 1. Among the subjects to be discussed, the acceleration of the exit from fossil fuels and coal in particular, the tripling of renewable energies and nuclear capacity in the world, the preservation of biodiversity, ecological planning... He must also recall the importance of climate finance because “no country must choose between the fight against poverty and the fight for the climate”.

If the Head of State struggles to convince the French on environmental issues due to the lack of concrete actions taken, he remains one of the most offensive heads of state on the subject internationally. At the end of the sluggish summit on the climate issue in New Delhi, India, on September 10, he confided: "For my part, I am very concerned about the spirit that is beginning to reign, including within members of the G20 (…). I am alerting everyone, we are not there.” Two years ago, he already assured that "we are losing the battle", after the signing of the Paris agreement at COP21.

Behind the scenes of COP28, discussions on the war between Israel and Hamas should be organized. Emmanuel Macron is due to meet with several influential heads of state in the Middle East, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi. And after his visit to Dubai for the world climate conference, Emmanuel Macron will go to Qatar where he is due to meet leaders from the Middle East, Saturday December 2, announced the Élysée. The president will meet with the emir of Qatar, the country mediating the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The French head of state is expected to push on the issue of the release of the hostages, while four French people are still missing since the start of the war on October 7. Also on the program, the president should discuss a possible extension of the truce in Gaza to establish a more lasting ceasefire and resume discussions about a two-state solution, Israeli and Palestinian.