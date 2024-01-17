Macron and Dati in Seine-Saint-Denis: a very political trip

The president is going with his new Minister of Culture to the Ateliers Médicis in Clichy-Montfermeil this Thursday. The opportunity to support this new defector from the right.

Between Rachida Dati and Emmanuel Macron, it was not always a crazy understanding in the eyes of the general public. The mayor of the 7th arrondissement of Paris has not minced her words with regard to the president in the past. But all this was before she joined her government. Now that Macron has appointed her to Culture, it’s about showing a united front. The president and his minister are therefore going together to Seine-Saint-Denis on Thursday January 18.

For this first public trip together, Emmanuel Macron and Rachida Dati are expected at the Ateliers Médicis in Clichy-Montfermeil. These workshops “welcome artists from all disciplines in residence and support the creation of works designed in connection with the territories” in order to “bring new, diverse artistic voices to the surface, and to support artists with unique and contemporary languages.” specifies their site.

“During this trip, the Head of State will discuss with young people from the communes of Clichy and Montfermeil on emancipation through culture” and “reaffirm his desire to continue working to provide better access to culture and make it a lever for equal opportunities, in working-class neighborhoods, in rural and urban areas,” indicated the Elysée.

A mission for which the Head of State has already expressed all his confidence in his new minister: during his press conference on January 16, he charged Rachida Dati with “putting an end to this France of “it’s not done In my opinion"". The next day, the minister reaffirmed this objective in front of the deputies: "In our country, too many young people still say to themselves: 'Theatre, museums, reading, these are not for me'", she lamented, objecting that “reading, culture, is what allows everyone to build themselves, to become an enlightened citizen.”

Emmanuel Macron and Rachida Dati will therefore have the opportunity this Thursday to display the convergence of their ideas on culture. And to forget, at least for the duration of the visit, all their past differences on other subjects.