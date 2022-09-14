Maccabi Haifa - PSG: time, TV channel, line-ups... Match info

Maccabi Haifa FC - PSG. A week after their victory against Juventus Turin, Paris Saint-Germain hopes to continue against Maccabi Haifa. An opponent who left him with bad memories of the last century. Follow with us, from the kick-off, the match between Maccabi Haifa FC and PSG, live commented.

With the World Cup in Qatar looming in November, the calendar gives Paris Saint-Germain no respite. Barely a week after having managed a correct entry into the Champions League by overcoming Juventus Turin, his European black (and white) beast, the French champion is already approaching his second European meeting with a perilous trip to Israel. . If the country left a good memory to the Parisians last July with a royal welcome in Tel Aviv and an easy success against Nantes during the Trophée des Champions, what awaits it this evening, 100 km further north, in Haifa n will have nothing to do.

No red carpet and bowing, but a green wall and a bullfighting atmosphere in a Sammy-Hofer stadium considered one of the hottest in the country, which some do not hesitate to compare to Turkish enclosures. Israeli fans will be all the more vocal as they return to the Champions League for the first time in 13 years. So they will push hard behind their players, including two Frenchmen Pierre Cornud, playing on the left, and central defender Dylan Batubinsika. The latter knows PSG particularly well since he studied there from the age of 10 to 22. "To face the stars of PSG in C1 is a dream. I am privileged. The path has been difficult but I have achieved my goal and I am proud of it", he enthuses in L' Team, he who ended up emigrating to turn pro, going first to Royal Antwerp, before heading to Portugal to FC Famalicao, who loaned him to Israel this summer. A dream as much as a challenge for Haifa players more accustomed to facing such opponents. Without demerit, they had ended up cracking last week against Benfica. Their luck may lie in timing.

Because although still undefeated, Paris Saint-Germain has been less radiant for a few weeks. The offensive hurricane of the summer has weakened and looks more like a slight depression dotted with a few devastating gusts. Indeed, PSG struggles more to be dangerous, being satisfied with the minimum like against Brest, this weekend where it delivered its least successful collective performance. So just a slack in an infernal calendar (13 matches to come in the next two months)? Christophe Galtier wants to believe it and assures that he is not worried about the evening meeting. "We will have a very difficult opponent, very well organised, very intense, with very good level individuals and a public that will push. But my players are used to these meetings. They are formatted to play this competition and they are all focused on what they have to do", explained the Parisian technician. The latter must already manage the first physical glitches of his workforce since he will have to do without Renato Sanches, Keylor Navas and especially Kimpembe, victim of a hamstring tear and absent for at least 6 weeks. Not an ideal approach but an opportunity to calibrate the depth of the Parisian bench, he who still complained about not having had the reinforcement of an additional defender at the end of the transfer window. It is up to Parisians to adapt, to manage their efforts and their forces well in the humidity of Haifa, where the thermometer is still flirting with 30 degrees in mid-September. In the holy land, Paris Saint-Germain is pursuing its European destiny and claiming a new victory against an opponent who humiliated it when it last came in 1999. That was in the last century and things have changed a lot since then.

The Champions League Group H match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain will take place from 9 p.m. at Sammy-Ofer Stadium in Haifa.

The Champions League Group H match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcast live on Canal and RMC Sport 1.

The meeting between Barak Bakhar's Maccabi Haifa and Christophe Galtier's Paris Saint-Germain will be available for streaming on the MyCanal and RMC Sport platforms.