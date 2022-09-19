Ma Prime Rénov': towards an increase in the budget in 2023?

MY PREMIUM RENOV. The government could increase the Ma Prime Rénov' budget to 2.6 billion euros in 2023 to better target the most modest households, often faced with poorly insulated housing.

[Updated September 19, 2022 at 10:53 a.m.] Will the Ma Prime Rénov' scheme benefit from a revaluation in 2023? One thing is certain, the government plans to increase the budget allocated to this aid, from 2 billion euros in 2022 to 2.6 billion euros in the 2023 finance bill according to information from France Info. As a reminder, Ma Prime Rénov' is an aid for energy renovation offered by France Rénov' and calculated according to your income and the ecological gain of the work. The renovation target of 80,000 thermal sieves for the government is far from being achieved because only 2,500 homes have changed energy performance in 2021, according to a report by the Court of Auditors. Enough to encourage the executive to invest in this sector and offer more substantial support, in particular to the most modest households who most often live in poorly insulated and very energy-intensive housing.

In 2022, a bonus of 1,000 euros should be paid for carrying out certain works. Are particularly concerned, the change of a fossil fuel boiler by a new biomass boiler or by a heat pump. A second bonus of 9,000 euros could also see the light of day, but no details have yet been provided by the government. The latter should communicate quickly to draw the outlines of this new device. Please note, to claim these various "upgrades" of Ma Prime Rénov', you must submit your application file between April 15 and December 31, 2022. Beyond this deadline, it will be impossible to claim this exceptional bonus. put in place by the executive. The Ma Prime Rénov' scheme has been accessible to all households since last year, without income conditions. New this year, an entirely dedicated interactive site guides you in renovating your home. France Rénov' is a new public service supported by the State with local authorities and piloted by the National Housing Agency (Anah). The system includes a website, a single telephone number for all your procedures and a network of more than 450 physical spaces throughout France

Since January 1, 2020, Ma Prime Rénov' has replaced the energy transition tax credit (CITE) and the aid from the National Housing Agency (Anah) "Living better agility" and "Living better serenity". The system is accessible to all owners and all housing condominiums built for at least 15 years, as indicated by a decree of December 30.

Until now, Ma Prime Rénov' was aimed at owners of homes that had been completed for more than two years. This rule continues to apply in only one case: when you want to hire a site to change your old oil boiler. Another noteworthy change is that the owner occupying the accommodation to be renovated must occupy it for at least 8 months per year. "The owner undertakes to occupy his accommodation as his main residence within one year of the request for the balance", it is added in the notice of the decree. "[In addition,] the time for completion of the works is increased to 2 years".

Since last year, Ma Prime Rénov' has been accessible to all households, whatever their income. In total, four categories of income exist, depending on the location of your accommodation. The amount of your aid therefore depends on the nature of the work undertaken, the location of your main residence - the only accommodation eligible for Ma Prime Rénov' - and your level of income. The request must be made on the site maprimerenov.gouv.fr. The payment of Ma Prime Rénov' takes place within two to three weeks after the submission of your file, complete, quotes and invoices in support. Did you plan to undertake energy renovation work in your home in 2022? You may not be eligible for Ma Prime Rénov'.

Households wishing to carry out work in their home must face a tightening of the eligibility rules for the Ma Prime Rénov' scheme:

To simulate your aid, go to the dedicated Simulaides website. Remember to bring your latest income tax notice, to be able to communicate your reference tax income. You will need to mention several pieces of information about your accommodation (address, municipality, year of construction, type of accommodation, area and main heating energy) and your household (number of adults, dependents, tax shares, status, RFR).

Ma Prime Rénov' is now available to all households, regardless of income. Four income categories will be created based on income level: Blue, Yellow, Purple, and Pink. Here are the scales:

Resource ceiling outside Île-de-France

Resource ceiling in Île-de-France

Not all energy-saving work is eligible for the system that replaces the CITE. In a detailed presentation document of Ma Prime Rénov', the Ministry of Ecological Transition had listed all the eligible actions, here they are:

"The amount [of the premium] will depend on the level of income and will be higher for low-income households than for wealthy households," Emmanuelle Wargon explained to Le Parisien last year. In addition to the nature of the work undertaken, "the aid will be modulated according to the place of residence with a specific scale for Ile-de-France", indicated the minister. Construction sites started "as of this fall" (October 1) will be eligible for the scheme. Ma Prime Rénov' is now open to all owners (lessors and occupants) and condominiums. Would you like to know the details of the amounts by type of site and income category? Here is what the Ministry of Ecological Transition has published and which you can find by clicking here: