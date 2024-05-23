Lyon: the principal of a high school threatened with death and under protection, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a vector of hatred?

The principal of the Ampère high school in Lyon was the victim of threats by students. The rector of the Academy of Lyon takes up the matter in the face of “inadmissible attacks”.

The principal of the Ampère high school, located in the 2nd arrondissement of Lyon (Rhône), was placed under protection. The head of the establishment was the target of attacks and death threats broadcast on social networks. The principal filed a complaint on May 17 following the publication of a video and a message on Instagram, which associated “the name and photo of the establishment with certain content promoting terrorism.” Videos of small terrorist groups, notably denouncing Israel's offensive in Palestine, have been posted. The principal was targeted in content, in which two young people threatened him. Two posts deemed “threatening” against the management of the establishment.

According to Le Progrès, the video in question shows one of the members of the Al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, and a threatening message towards the principal. According to BFM Lyon, the students would have considered the measures taken by the principal to prevent the blocking of the establishment on the sidelines of demonstrations in support of the Gaza Strip as a ban on demonstrations. The students defended themselves by indicating only that they wanted to “mark their opposition” to the “massacres perpetrated by Israel” in Palestine.

Faced with these threats, the rector of the Academy of Lyon announced, Thursday, May 23, to condemn “with the greatest firmness these unacceptable behaviors which undermine the integrity and security of National Education personnel.” He then expressed "his strongest support and full solidarity with the principal of the Ampère high school in Lyon, who was recently the target of unacceptable attacks and threats broadcast on social networks." The Academy prosecutor was contacted “so that all necessary measures are taken to identify and prosecute the perpetrators of these threats”.