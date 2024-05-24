Lyon - PSG: Mbappé will bid farewell to Lille, thunderbolt for OL!

This Saturday evening, Olympique Lyonnais challenges Paris Saint-Germain in Lille in the final of the Coupe de France. If Kylian Mbappé will start for his last match with the capital club, Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes should start his final meeting with OL on the bench.

This evening, the Coupe de France will know its winner for the 2023/2024 edition. Who from Olympique Lyonnais or Paris Saint-Germain? Response at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

While he said goodbye to Parc OL during the last League match last Sunday against Strasbourg, Anthony Lopes should not be lined up this evening against Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France final. In competition with Lucas Perri, the Portuguese received the support of Jérôme Rothen. “I find that it is a lack in the competitive state of mind to play the second goalkeeper in the Coupe de France when there are only two competitions to play. But I'm sorry, you have to put the best players in the final so with Lopes in place of Perri. You could have a little more class. He gave the club 24 years. He has been number one at Lyon. a trophy you have the opportunity to give him this last match and maybe a trophy, do you think he won't climb the curtain if you put it on? , I am sure that he would have assumed and carried the others when it was difficult because the match will be,” declared the former professional player in his show on RMC. At a press conference, Pierre Sage did not share his decision on the choice of his starting goalkeeper: “I spoke to the goalkeepers on Wednesday it seems. That remains between us. I prefer to wait before responding to you.”

Facing Paris Saint-Germain, the Lyon coach prefers to play down the stakes of this final: "It is difficult to characterize it. My answer will surprise you, but I take it as an additional match. It is a great chance to being able to play one more match when everyone is already on vacation. A chance for us and therefore for me. He trusts his players not to be caught by the pressure: "I think it doesn't come down to the level of a team but of individuals. In both squads, it is possible that players feel a form of pressure. But as soon as the kick-off is given, there is a match to be played. Some will be inhibited, others stimulated by the idea of ​​playing it.

Not fielded by Luis Enrique during the last two Parisian matches in Ligue 1 in Nice and Metz, Kylian Mbappé will play his last match with PSG this evening in the final of the Coupe de France. At a press conference, the Spaniard confirmed it: "You want to know if he's going to play? Of course." Despite the title in Ligue 1 and the elimination in the Champions League, the technician underlined the involvement of his players: "The involvement of all the players was perfect. I think that the credit does not go to me, but to match we play tomorrow, because it's a final There will be the two fan corners, 90 minutes and a possible extra time, it's always a special match I'm delighted with what I see at the. training, all the players have the right attitude."

Luis Enrique took advantage of the press conference to praise the qualities of Pierre Sage and his group: "Pierre Sage arrived 27 matches ago, and he has incredible statistics. He turned around a very difficult situation, in a very spectacular. He's a great coach. There's a lot of individual quality in this team, especially in attack. It's a team with a different dynamic, talent. In the last match, there was a type of defense. in the first half, another in the second, at one point, you have to go all out, so we will surely see different things. They are a very dangerous team when they have the ball and have managed to get through it. create chances against us.

The Coupe de France final between OL and Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled to kick off on Saturday May 25 at 9:00 p.m. at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille (France). François Letexier will be the arbiter of this poster.

Holder of the TV rights to the Coupe de France, BeIN Sports 1 will broadcast the final of the Coupe de France. The poster will also be broadcast unencrypted on France 2.

If you want to watch the Coupe de France final between Olympique Lyonnais and PSG on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or on the BeIn Sports website. You can also create an account on the France TV website.

Lyon: Perri (G) - Mata (or Maitland-Niles), O'Brien, Caleta-Car, Tagliafico - Matic, Caqueret, Tolisso, Nuamah - Lacazette (c), Benrahma.

PSG: Donnarumma (G) - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo or Skriniar, N.Mendes - Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, F.Ruiz - Dembele, K.Mbappe, Barcola.