Lyon: an individual arrested after a knife attack leaving three people injured

Sunday May 26, an individual attacked three people in a metro station in Lyon.

A man armed with a knife attacked three young men at the Jean-Jaurès metro station, in the 7th arrondissement of Lyon, this Sunday, May 26.

According to information collected by Le Progrès, the attack took place very early in the afternoon. Two of the victims were likely injured in the abdomen, according to firefighters deployed on site. The third man was injured in the hands, reports the region's daily newspaper, and is in relative emergency, however his vital prognosis is not in jeopardy, the same for the other injured.

A lady aged around sixty, who witnessed the attack, was not injured, but was greatly shocked. The four people were treated by firefighters and transported to Lyon Sud hospital and Edouard Herriot hospital.

The individual would have been arrested quickly, said the deputy mayor in charge of city security, Mohamed Chihi, in a post on X, thanking the municipal and national police officers and firefighters mobilized at the scene of the attack. .

Late in the afternoon, CCTV footage confirmed that the correct suspect had been arrested. The assailant was arrested after trying to get rid of his weapon. A passport was also reportedly found on him.

A security perimeter has been set up. In a communication on X, the prefect of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Rhône region asks passers-by to respect this perimeter and avoid the area.