Lyon - AC Ajaccio: TV channel, schedules, line-ups… Match info

FOOT LYON - AC AJACCIO. Ligue 1 resumes its rights this Friday, August 5. For the opening of the French championship, Lyon receives, at Groupama Stadium, AC Ajaccio, promoted to Ligue 1.

Finally ! On this Friday, August 5, 2022, lovers of Ligue 1 are delivered. At the opening of the French championship, vintage 2022-2023, Lyon faces, at Groupama Stadium, AC Ajaccio. After a disappointing season (8th), finished outside of European places, OL gave themselves the means to fulfill their ambitions. The Gones have in particular repatriated old acquaintances with Corentin Tolisso and Alexandre Lacazette. In a press conference, the former Arsenal striker, and now captain of OL, confided before his reunion with the Rhone public: "I am here to bring what I have learned, and what I was able to see in England. I am necessarily a different player. I have never been selfish, but I am more collective, more driven to lead, to lead my team-mates. I have less of this obsession with the goal. I am there for us to win, and if we are on the podium without me scoring, I will be happy."

Promoted from Ligue 2, AC Ajaccio is the little thumb of this French championship. But, on the lawn of OL, the Corsicans do not admit defeat in advance: "Lyon is a very big engine, however, we are not starting as victims. We studied the game of this team and the "We will try to stand up to them. Initially, it will be a question of defending well but not only. We will also have to work on the transitions and try to make the most of the counter situations that we will be offered. "

For the opening of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 championship between OL and AC Ajaccio, the schedule is known to football fans. At Groupama Stadium, the kick off for Lyon - Ajaccio will be given at 9:00 p.m. by Benoît Bastien.

To follow the match between OL and AC Ajaccio, you will need to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video. The main Ligue 1 rights holder owns around 80% of the games. You will find the Amazon team around Thibault Le Rol for the opening of the French championship between Lyon and AC Ajaccio.

To follow Lyon - AC Ajaccio in streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet, you will have only one choice. You will need to subscribe to a 100% digital subscription to Amazon Prime Video which will allow you to follow the opening match of Ligue 1 live on Amazon Prime Video 1. It is impossible to follow Lyon - AC Ajaccio, live at the television, free of charge.

This Friday August 5, 2022, at Groupama Stadium, OL are logically the favorites against AC Ajaccio.