Luke Littler: “I don’t get up until midday and go get my ham and cheese omelette,” who is the darts prodigy?

Only 16 years old, Luke Littler is the little darts prodigy.

His name may not mean much to you and you may not know that the World Darts Championship is currently being played in London, England, but at just 16 years old, Luke Littler is becoming a real star across the Channel. Compared to Emma Raducannu, the tennis player who created the feat by winning the 2021 US Open at 18, when no one really knew her, the young prodigy unleashes the crowds and the English press a few hours before the big final of the Worlds.

To reach the final, Luke Littler had a flawless performance, eliminating the darts stars one after the other like the 2018 world champion in the semi-final. If the English are in love with this young athlete, it is also because of his personality. Discreet, reserved, shy... Normal for a 16 year old young man in the spotlight. "I have to stay focused, be Luke Littler and relax. It's incredible. I only set myself the goal of winning a match and coming back after Christmas and I'm still standing," he explained to journalists.

At 16 years old, Luke Littler could become the youngest world champion, easily beating Michael van Gerwen, aged 24 years and 9 months when he won his title in 2014. A record precocity which began at the age of 14 and a half with his very first competitions.

Natural, Luke Littler enjoys life and at his age, he is rightly so. Asked about his routine, the Englishman explained very calmly: "I'm going to continue doing what I've been doing. I don't get up until noon, I go get my ham and cheese omelette, I come here and I get my pizza, then I go to the practice board. That's what I do every day: Until it breaks, I don't fix it."

The Englishman is a football fan and not just any club since Luke Littler supports the Manchester United Red Devils. A passion confessed and approved by the club since the latter has already invited him to Old Trafford to attend a meeting after the World Cup. Several players also wished the Englishman good luck. Also a rugby fan, he supports the Warrington Wolves.

As reported by Ouest France, a large fast food chain in London has promised Luke Littler to receive sandwiches for life if he wins the World Cup final.

While waiting for perhaps the ultimate consecration, Luke Little is a double junior world champion after a first coronation in 2021 and a second in November 2023.