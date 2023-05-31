Lucas Pouille - Cameron Norrie: time, TV channel... How to follow the match live?

Lucas Pouille continues to be on his little cloud. Coming back from afar, the tricolor will try to continue his Parisian adventure in the second round this Wednesday, May 31 against the 13th in the world, Cameron Norrie.

Lucas! Lucas! Lucas! His first name has resounded in the Roland-Garros stadium since the start of qualifying. Lucas Pouille is in the second round of Roland-Garros and will face this Wednesday, May 31, the 14th seed in the table. In difficulty on a personal level, the tricolor finds the taste of the sport which is his, tennis. Officially in the main draw since May 25, the Frenchman had an exceptional qualifying phase. He was pushed by a euphoric public which led him to surpass himself. "They want me to win" testified the interested party after his first victory over Jurij Rodionov on Sunday May 28 in his first round. Driven by the delirious crowd on court 14, the native of Grande-Synthe wanted to play again on this court which brought him luck. The 675th player in the world will however have to be content with the Suzanne-Lenglen court.

Opposite him today will be Cameron Norrie. The Briton defeated Benoit Paire quite difficultly in the previous round (7/5 4/6 3/6 6/1 6/4). He has already played on the second main court at Roland-Garros while Lucas Pouille has got used to court 14. The left-hander has also become a solid player on the circuit. He often maintains his rank and he makes few mistakes. Clay is certainly not his favorite surface. He remains, however, an ambitious and very competitive player at heart. In 2021, he had clearly stated that he wanted to become "world number 1, that's the ultimate goal".

The match between Lucas Pouille and Cameron Norrie will be the last of the day on the Suzanne-Lenglen court. A priori, the two men will not return to the court before 4:30 p.m. However, this depends on previous posters (duration, game facts etc).

Roland-Garros is co-broadcast by Amazon Prime and France Televisions. The public service channel broadcasts all the matches on France 2, France 3, France 4 or on its internet platforms with the exception of the Night Session scheduled on the Central from 8:15 p.m. The meeting between Lucas Pouille and Cameron Norrie is scheduled for the last rotation on the Suzanne Lenglen court and will be broadcast on France TV.