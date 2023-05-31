Luca Van Assche: still a student, who is the French youngster in the 2nd round of Roland-Garros?

After a smooth first round, Luca Van Assche will come up against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for the second round of Roland-Garros.

Luca Van Assche is one of the young players of this new French generation who is talking. Very young, he tries to continue his studies despite his career as a top athlete. Questioned by L'Equipe on this subject, the Belgian by birth, knows that his double hat is not always obvious, but it is necessary. "It's important for my balance and to do something other than tennis all day, every day, believes the one who took a year ahead of his education. It comes from my education. Studies have always was very important for my parents, for me and for all my family. Since I was little, it was always something that passed above tennis."

This Wednesday, May 31, Luca Van Assche will play a second round at Roland-Garros on court number 14 in a probably exceptional atmosphere. Facing him, a player that the French public knows well, the Spaniard Davidovich Fokina. In the first round, the number 29 seed eliminated the other very promising talent of French tennis, Arthur Fils. Inconstant, but formidable on clay, the Spaniard will be a very big test for the young Luca Van Assche.

Biography Luca Van Assche was born on May 11, 2004 in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, Belgium. As a child, he moved with his parents to settle in France. He lived in the south near Aix-en-Provence where he first walked on tennis courts. "My mother signed me up for a tennis camp in April, I think. I was going to be 4 years old and I really enjoyed the week I did during the camp," the young player said in an interview. of Tennis News. He never let go of the racket, even in Paris where he lives today.

Luca Van Assche's progress has obviously been dazzling and among young people, his results have shown that he has great potential with a title at Roland Garros as a Junior in 2021. After obtaining his baccalaureate in 2021, he has joined the University of Paris Dauphine. At the same time, he continues to compete in tennis on the professional circuit.

Luca Van Assche entered the top 100 on March 20, 2023. Today beyond 100th place in the world, the very promising Frenchman should continue to climb positions in the ATP rankings. In Juniors, he held the world number 1 spot after his title at Roland Garros in 2021.

Luca Van Assche has so far won one Grade 2 tournament in Haskovo in 2021, and two Grade 5 tournaments in 2019: Telde and Chisinau. He also won Roland Garros Junior at the expense of Arthur Fils. In 2023, he was crowned challenger Sanremo in Italy.

Her father is Belgian and her mother is Italian. Luca Van Assche was born in Belgium, but he has French nationality. He moved to France when he was 3 years old.

The Frenchman is not an impressive player. The young tricolor measures only 1m75, far from the standards of certain players who exceed the meter 90.

The former glory of French tennis have almost all hung up their rackets. Gilles Simon and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retired in 2022. The new generation is exploding and starting to emerge like Luca Van Assche who is only 18 years old (born in 2004).

Luca Van Assche obtained his baccalaureate in 2021 after his title at Roland Garros Juniors. He then enrolled in a course in mathematics at the University of Paris-Dauphine. With his multiple performances, the French player had the possibility and the right to study remotely.

They are friends and rivals at the same time. The two French players train together within the federation and both have the hope of becoming great tennis players. Luca Van Assche managed to beat his compatriot in the final of Roland Garros Juniors in 2021.